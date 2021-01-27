Bulgaria's vice president tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova has tested positive for the coronavirus, but was in good general health and has shown only mild symptoms of the disease, the president's office said on Wednesday.

President Rumen Radev tested negative for the virus, the office said in a statement.

Also Read: Bulgaria makes COVID-19 tests compulsory for travellers from Jan. 29

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)