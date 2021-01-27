Left Menu

Bulgaria's vice president tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:52 IST
Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova has tested positive for the coronavirus, but was in good general health and has shown only mild symptoms of the disease, the president's office said on Wednesday.

President Rumen Radev tested negative for the virus, the office said in a statement.

