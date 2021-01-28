Left Menu

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:00 IST
Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.

Elias said Slim, 80, is doing "very well" and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored during his treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryants deathFans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopte...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drugs, vaccines less effective vs new virus variants antibody cocktail may protect patients contactsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coro...

Blinken says U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Navalny, reviewing response to Russian actions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is deeply concerned about detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention in Russia.Blinken said at his first press b...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. France reports nearly 27,000 new COVID-19 cases, biggest jump since NovemberFrance reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day jump since mid-No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021