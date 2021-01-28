Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:00 IST
Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.
Elias said Slim, 80, is doing "very well" and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored during his treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slim
- Carlos Slim
- Mexican