PAHO expects COVAX facility vaccines to be deployed in Latin America as of March

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expects the deployment of COVID-19 vaccine made available for poorer countries through the U.N.-led COVAX facility to start in March, with some 164 million doses.

PAHO assistant director Jarbas Barbosa said on Wednesday that the COVAX facility is expected to deploy 2 billion doses of vaccines made by producers that are pre-qualified with the World Health Organization. So far that is only Pfizer Inc of the United States, he said.

