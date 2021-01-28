PAHO expects COVAX facility vaccines to be deployed in Latin America as of March

PAHO expects COVAX facility vaccines to be deployed in Latin America as of MarchReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:20 IST
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) expects the deployment of COVID-19 vaccine made available for poorer countries through the U.N.-led COVAX facility to start in March, with some 164 million doses.
PAHO assistant director Jarbas Barbosa said on Wednesday that the COVAX facility is expected to deploy 2 billion doses of vaccines made by producers that are pre-qualified with the World Health Organization. So far that is only Pfizer Inc of the United States, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
