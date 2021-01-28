Left Menu

Mexico's new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases

But federal authorities reported Wednesday that there have there have been 14 robberies of oxygen tanks at hospitals, delivery trucks or other locations across the country.There have also been examples of fraud, in which people offer tanks or oxygen concentrators for sale, accept deposits and then keep the money without delivering them.The federal public safety department said eight people have been arrested for theft or fraud.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:05 IST
Mexico's new daily record of almost 28,000 coronavirus cases

Mexico posted its highest one-day total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 27,944 infections, and a near-record 1,623 confirmed deaths.

That brings the country's total so far to just over 1.8 million cases and 153,639 deaths. However, Mexico has an extremely low rate of testing, and estimates of excess deaths suggest the real toll is over 195,000.

A group of over a dozen of the country's top universities and medical institutes also recommended Wednesday that the use of face masks be made mandatory in Mexico, a move that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his advisers have long opposed.

The president himself seldom wears a mask, and over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

The president's top pandemic adviser, Hugo López-Gatell, said the 67-year-old president was doing well and was active, and had almost no symptoms apart from an occasional low-grade fever.

“When you ask him repeatedly, he'll finally break down and say 'Well, I have a little headache, now that you insist on it,'” López-Gatell said.

Early in the pandemic, López-Gatell said that face masks provided little protection for the wearer and that he opposed rules requiring their use. However, the experts' report said masks should be mandatory to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Hospitals are so full in some parts of Mexico that many families have to treat their relatives at home, and they need oxygen cylinders to do so. But federal authorities reported Wednesday that there have there have been 14 robberies of oxygen tanks at hospitals, delivery trucks or other locations across the country.

There have also been examples of fraud, in which people offer tanks or oxygen concentrators for sale, accept deposits and then keep the money without delivering them.

The federal public safety department said eight people have been arrested for theft or fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US Department of Homeland Security issues terrorism alert

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System NTAS Bulletin on Wednesday after consultation with the intelligence community and law enforcement partners. According to the DHS, there is currently a hei...

R-Day violence: Delhi Police seeks answers from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha organiser

Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Chinmoy Biswal on Wednesday wrote to the organiser of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Darshan Pal, urging him to answer why action should not be taken against him and his allies for breaking an agreement regarding th...

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes 'illegal properties' in PDS black marketing case

Taking action on a case of black marketing of foodgrains supplied under Public Distribution System PDS during COVID-19 lockdown, the Municipal Corporation of Indore on Wednesday demolished illegal properties of Shyam Dave and Bharat Dave an...

No bullet injury, protester died after tractor overturned: UP Police

The postmortem of the protester who died during the tractor march in central Delhi shows that he died of injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. Delhi had witnessed violence and chaotic scen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021