Australia extends 'travel bubble' suspension with NZ for further 72 hours until Sunday

Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of the "travel bubble" arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals. The suspension "allows continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand continues to be clarified", Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer told a televised conference.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:25 IST
Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of the "travel bubble" arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals. The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended on Monday after New Zealand detected a positive coronavirus case with the South African strain which, authorities say, is highly transmissible.

New Zealand reported 2 more cases on Wednesday linked to the strain. The suspension "allows continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand continues to be clarified", Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer told a televised conference.

