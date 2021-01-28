Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine

Australian Open players and their entourages will begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub. The first group of 960 players, coaches and officials will exit from 6 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) with the rest to leave over the coming days, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement. CQV said it had not recorded any new COVID-19 infections among the Australian Open cohort on Thursday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:11 IST
Tennis-Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australian Open players and their entourages will begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday after spending two weeks strictly confined to a biosecurity hub. The first group of 960 players, coaches and officials will exit from 6 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) with the rest to leave over the coming days, COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) said in a statement.

CQV said it had not recorded any new COVID-19 infections among the Australian Open cohort on Thursday. There remained a total of five active cases. Spain's Paula Badosa was the first player to reveal she had contracted the virus when she tested positive on her seventh day in quarantine. She was moved to a "health hotel" last Thursday to begin two more weeks of isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sense of duty of local people, armed forces' valour have reduced Naxalism to merely a few districts now: PM Modi at NCC rally.

Sense of duty of local people, armed forces valour have reduced Naxalism to merely a few districts now PM Modi at NCC rally....

Indian court rejects bail for comedian accused of insulting Hinduism

An Indian court on Thursday denied bail to a Muslim comedian accused of insulting Hinduism, in a case that has raised concern over freedom of expression in the country.Munawar Faruqui, 29, was arrested in the central Indian city of Indore o...

Scottish attempts to force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove says

Scottish nationalist attempts to force a change to the United Kingdoms constitution are a massive distraction while the government battles the COVID-19 outbreak, British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.At the moment, when ...

647 medical workers in Indonesia die of COVID-19

At least 647 medical workers in Indonesia have died of COVID-19 from March 2020 to Wednesday, the Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday. Of the 647 medical workers, 289 were doctors, 27 dentists, 221 nurses, 84 midwives, 11 pharma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021