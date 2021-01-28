English variant in 10% of French COVID-19 cases -govt

English variant in 10% of French COVID-19 cases -govtReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:41 IST
The variant of COVID-19 first discovered in England, which is said to have a higher rate of transmission, has been found in 10% of the COVID-19 cases in France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. Attal reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio on Thursday that the option of a stricter lockdown remained open to President Emmanuel Macron's government, but he did not provide more specific detail.
France reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump since mid-November when France was in its second full lockdown, indicating current curfew measures are not containing the virus.
