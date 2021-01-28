Left Menu

Portugal is in 'terrible' phase of pandemic, PM Costa says

"And we'll face this worst moment for a few more weeks, that is for sure." More than 20 ambulances with COVID-19 patients queued outside Portugal's largest hospital on Wednesday evening as they waited for beds to become available, while doctors in other hospitals warned of a risk of the oxygen support system collapsing. Costa said the situation had worsened partly because his government relaxed restrictive measures between Christmas and the end of the year, but also due to the virulence of a new variant of the virus first detected in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:00 IST
Portugal is in 'terrible' phase of pandemic, PM Costa says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portugal is in a terrible phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said, warning that it would be some weeks before things might start to improve and only limited help could be expected from abroad.

With a total of 668,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,305 deaths, including a record 293 dead on Wednesday, Portugal has the world's highest seven-day average of new daily cases and deaths per million inhabitants. The situation was not "bad", it was "terrible", Costa told the TVI broadcaster overnight.

"There is no point in feeding the illusion that we are not facing the worst moment," he said. "And we'll face this worst moment for a few more weeks, that is for sure." More than 20 ambulances with COVID-19 patients queued outside Portugal's largest hospital on Wednesday evening as they waited for beds to become available, while doctors in other hospitals warned of a risk of the oxygen support system collapsing.

Costa said the situation had worsened partly because his government relaxed restrictive measures between Christmas and the end of the year, but also due to the virulence of a new variant of the virus first detected in Britain. "There were certainly errors: often the way I transmitted the message to the Portuguese ... and, when the recipient of the message did not understand the message, then it is the messenger's fault, I have no doubt about it," he said.

OUTSIDE HELP Germany said on Wednesday that it was sending military medical experts to Portugal to see what kind of support it could bring.

But Costa warned there was only so much Germany and other European partners could do, adding that "one should be cautious" about the idea of sending patients to foreign countries - like Germany, for instance, did last year with patients just across the border in France. "It is different for a country which has a geographical position like Portugal - between the Atlantic and Spain - than for a country that is at the centre of Europe with borders with several countries and therefore where cross-border collaboration is much more common and much easier."

Regarding possible German aid, he said: "In everything Portugal has asked for, unfortunately they have no availability, namely doctors, nurses. They have ventilators, but at the moment we don't need it because we have enough." In a rare note of hope, he did add that the lockdown measures decided last week should, in principle, start having an impact on contagion numbers next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Shares wiped out their gains in Europe for the year early on Thursday, soured by a sell-off on Wall Street, no end in sight to pandemic lockdowns and a squeeze in short positions.The pan-European STOXX benchmark was down 1.8 at 395.77 point...

Euro zone bonds await German inflation, ignore rate- cut comments

Euro zone bonds were little changed on Thursday as focus turned to inflation data, while debt markets continued to brush aside rhetoric from the European Central Bank drawing attention to interest rate cuts. Januarys preliminary inflation i...

Pakistan court frees Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspe...

India biz doubled in Dec qtr, feel good about trajectory: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple has doubled its business in India in the December quarter on the back of strong performance of its online store, and the tech giant sees a good growth trajectory going ahead, its CEO Tim Cook said.The Cupertino-based tech giant posted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021