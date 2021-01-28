FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Americas rose past one million, the Pan American Health Organization said, while countries tightened curbs and closed borders to combat the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

EUROPE * The number of COVID-19 infections in England is starting to fall, possibly reflecting the impact of a new lockdown, but cases are not coming down quickly enough and prevalence remains very high, a large study showed on Thursday.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Scotland on Thursday in a bid to stem growing support for another independence referendum by arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the benefits of staying together. * France reported its biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases since mid-November.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel in the city of Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work.

* Taiwan has sought Germany's help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the island's assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips. * Vietnam's worst single-day coronavirus outbreak, its first cases for nearly two months, gatecrashed the Communist Party's carefully choreographed five-yearly congress on Thursday - a major headache for a government that has prided itself on keeping the pandemic at bay.

* South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter of this year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news briefing. AMERICAS

* More than one million people in the Americas have died from complications from COVID-19, the head of the Pan American Health Organization said. * Chile's health regulator approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use among its population by a unanimous vote of its advisory board.

* Colombia will restrict flights to and from Brazil for a month to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating there. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa expects a flight carrying its first 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive on Feb. 1. * Morocco will start rolling out its mass coronavirus vaccination programme on Thursday, the first African country to do so.

* President John Magufuli said Tanzania did not need a coronavirus lockdown because God would protect his people and homespun precautions were better than dangerous foreign vaccines. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain said on Thursday it must receive all of the COVID-19 vaccines it had ordered and paid for after the European Union asked AstraZeneca if it could divert supplies of the Oxford-developed shots from Britain. * The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week.

* Laboratory testing found that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody cocktail can combat the South Africa variant, but a similar drug from Eli Lilly and Co is inactive against it. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares wiped out their gains in Europe for the year early on Thursday, soured by a sell-off on Wall Street, no end in sight to pandemic lockdowns and a squeeze in short positions. * The U.S. economy likely contracted at its sharpest pace since World War Two in 2020 as COVID-19 ravaged service businesses like restaurants and airlines, throwing millions of Americans out of work and into poverty.

* Sweden's government ran a budget deficit of 220.6 billion crowns ($26.30 billion) in 2020, thanks to unprecedented spending to prop up the economy during the pandemic, preliminary figures from fiscal watchdog ESV showed on Thursday.

