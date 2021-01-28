Left Menu

COVID-19 in Delhi: 199 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.34 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the seventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate stayed much below 0.50 per cent.

These new cases came out of the 57,993 tests conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is also the the seventh time, the number of daily cases has stood below the 200-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,835 with six new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose slightly to 1,575 from 1,501 on Wednesday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 31,247 RT-PCR tests and 26,746 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-27, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227; 266; 197; 185; 148; 157 and 96.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,34,524.

