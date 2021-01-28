New variants of coronavirus call for new measures - French minister

New variants of coronavirus call for new measures - French ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:08 IST
An increase in cases involving new variants of the coronavirus calls for further measures and a current night-time curfew is not sufficient, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
"We want to avoid an epidemic within an epidemic," he told a news conference.
