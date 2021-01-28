Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs: source

The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb. 2 due to limited supplies of the shot, a person familiar with the discussions said.

The agency told the hospitals that injections of the second, follow-up dose would continue, the source said. The Paris region public health agency declined to comment. Officials at the French health ministry also declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)