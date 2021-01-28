Left Menu

Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs: source

The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb. 2 due to limited supplies of the shot, a person familiar with the discussions said. The agency told the hospitals that injections of the second, follow-up dose would continue, the source said. The Paris region public health agency declined to comment. Officials at the French health ministry also declined to comment.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:06 IST
Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs: source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

