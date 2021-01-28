Left Menu

Italy reports 492 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 14,372 new cases

Italy reported 492 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, up from 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 14,372 from 15,204. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,778 on Thursday, compared with 21,161 a day earlier. There were 102 new admissions to intensive care units, against 115 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:55 IST
Italy reports 492 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 14,372 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 492 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, up from 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 14,372 from 15,204. Some 275,179 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 293,770, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 87,381 deaths linked to COVID-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.516 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,778 on Thursday, compared with 21,161 a day earlier.

There were 102 new admissions to intensive care units, against 115 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,288, down from 2,352 on Wednesday. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tech start-up Matter to launch electric vehicles, energy solutions for India

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up, on Thursday said it would launch electric vehicles and a range of energy solutions in India starting 2021.The company will enter key Indian cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chen...

Delhi court suspends magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

A sessions court in Delhi has suspended a magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and sentencing him to two years imprisonment in connection with an assault case involving security guards of AIIMS, Delhi. Special Judge Vika...

British fugitive pleads suicide risk against extradition to India

A British fugitive wanted in India to serve a 10-year sentence after his conviction for possession of 10 kilograms of charas cannabis in April 2002 appealed to the High Court in London on Thursday against being extradited to India on seriou...

Goa govt will borrow less in next fiscal: Sawant

Claiming that his governmentensured fiscal management even during the COVID-19 pandemic,Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the statewill borrow even less in the next financial year.The government has started an exercise to ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021