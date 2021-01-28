EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in Belgium

EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in BelgiumReuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:27 IST
The European Commission has asked Belgian authorities to inspect production at a plant in Belgium that makes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, where problems have led to a large shortfall in supply.
Belgium's Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAGG) said on Thursday that the EU executive, which has coordinated vaccine orders for the European Union, had requested an inspection of production flows. The European Commission declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
