Odisha reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 1.94 lakh HCWs inoculated

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No COVID-19 death wasreported in Odisha for the second consecutive day, while 113new coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 3,34,780, a HealthDepartment official said on Thursday.

The state, which has been identified among the bestperforming states in the COVID-19 vaccination programme, alsoregistered recovery of 132 patients, taking the total numberof recoveries to 3,31,667, which is 99.07 per cent of thecaseload, the official said.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent, he said.

At least 50.7 per cent of targeted healthcare workers(HCW) have been inoculated so far, a senior official said,adding that Odisha ranked number 2 among all states and UTsafter Lakhsadweep.

With 15,831 HCWs getting the vaccine on Thursday, thetotal number of beneficiaries so far inoculated in the statesurged to 1,94,058, he said.

The state government began the second spell of thefirst phase of inoculation in 230 session sites across all 30districts during the day. Of the targeted 19,770 HCWs forvaccination on Thursday, 15,831 turned up for inoculation,which is 80 per cent, he said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahiurged all healthcare workers to get the vaccines afterreceiving a message. Those who do not turn up for inoculation,will not get vaccinated free of cost in the future, Panigrahisaid.

Meanwhile, the official said of the 113 new positivecases detected on Thursday, 67 were reported from differentquarantine centres.

Sambalpur district recorded the highest number of 18new cases, followed by Sundargarh (17) and Nuapada (11).

Eleven districts -- Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal,Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri,Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur -- did not register anycases since Wednesday.

So far, the state reported 1,906 COVID-19 deaths.

Another 53 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities,an official said.

There are 1,154 active cases in the state which is0.34 per cent of the caseload.

The state has so far tested 76.35 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 23,174 on Wednesday.

Odisha's positivity rate now is 4.38 per cent.

