Left Menu

Covax firms urge DCGI to change fact sheet on blood thinners: ICMR chief

India's drug regulatory body has received requests from both Pune based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to make necessary changes in the vaccine fact sheet to allow people using blood thinners to get inoculated against Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:45 IST
Covax firms urge DCGI to change fact sheet on blood thinners: ICMR chief
Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's drug regulatory body has received requests from both Pune based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to make necessary changes in the vaccine fact sheet to allow people using blood thinners to get inoculated against Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given restricted emergency use approval to SII's vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"There is no contraindication in administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who on blood thinners such as Aspirin and Clopidogrel. Both the pharma companies have written to the DCGI regarding changing this point and that will happen very soon," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Bhargava was responding to a query during a press briefing of the Union Health Ministry today.

While clarifying a query about contraindication in administering COVID-19 vaccines to people on blood thinners, the ICMR DG said that relative contraindication regarding blood thinners are mentioned in the factsheets of both the vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield. Bhargava said there are two categories of blood thinners--anti-platelets and anti-coagulants.

ICMR chief added that for blood thinners like aspirin and clopidogrel, there is no contraindication and that will be corrected in the fact sheet once the drug regulator would give permission for the same. "Anti-platelet medicines like aspirin and clopidogrel, are not a problem at all. The second anticoagulants like heparan are for patients whose tendency to bleed is much higher. The only worry is, these (patients) can suffer local hematoma or local swelling at the site of the injection. It is a very relative contraindication. These anticoagulants can be stopped for one or two days before giving the vaccine," Bhargava said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer

The White House expressed outrage on Thursday that Pakistans Supreme Court ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping ...

France new daily COVID-19 cases remain high as third lockdown looms

French health authorities reported 23,770 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Thursday, down from 26,916 on Wednesday but up from 22,848 last Thursday, adding to fears of a third national lockdown. French Health Ministe...

Canada provinces fume over Pfizer vaccine shortfall, Ottawa insists all doses will arrive

Canadian provinces protested on Thursday about a likely shortfall in deliveries of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, but the federal government insisted the U.S. drugmaker would live up to its commitments. The exchanges underscore growing tensi...

Rare Botticelli portrait sells for record $92.2 million at NY auction

A rare Botticelli portrait sold for 92.2 million at auction at Sothebys in New York on Thursday, a world record for any work by the Italian artist. The Renaissance artists Young Man Holding a Roundel is one of only around a dozen of his por...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021