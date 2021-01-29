Mexican president almost free of COVID-19 symptoms, official says

Mexican president almost free of COVID-19 symptoms, official saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-01-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 07:16 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's health is improving and he is practically without symptoms of COVID-19 after he announced on Sunday he had caught the virus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.
