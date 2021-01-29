Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,022 to 2,192,850 -RKI

29-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,022 to 2,192,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 839 to 55,752, the tally showed.

