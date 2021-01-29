Vietnam reports 53 more COVID-19 infections in latest outbreak

Vietnam reports 53 more COVID-19 infections in latest outbreakReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:05 IST
Vietnam reported 53 more COVID-19 infections on Friday as a new outbreak spreads to the capital Hanoi, where the ruling Communist party is holding its key five-yearly congress.
Of the new cases, 47 were detected in Hai Duong province, the epicentre of the outbreak, the government said in a statement on its website.
The remaining were found in nearby Quang Ninh, Hanoi and Bac Ninh provinces, it said, adding that 149 people have tested positive to the virus in the outbreak that began on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs
USTR says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs
U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs
Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar - govt
Heavy sentences against Vietnamese journalists send chilling message: UN experts