Left Menu

Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against COVID-19 by June next year - health ministry

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:48 IST
Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against COVID-19 by June next year - health ministry

Kenya said on Friday that it was seeking an extra 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to the 24 million it has already ordered, a senior health ministry official said.

The East African country said that it aims to vaccinate 1.25 million people in phase one of the campaign by June this year, Mercy Mwangangi told reporters, covering health workers, care home workers and security and immigration personnel.

Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against COVID-19 by June next year, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Calibrated response to deal with pandemic leaves room for more fiscal measures: Survey

The governments calibrated fiscal response in reviving economic growth hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic leaves India with a greater elbow room to deploy fiscal resources in the future, the Economic Survey said on Friday. In order to...

India’s response focused on saving lives to take short-term pain for long term gain

Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of Dharma, the Economic Survey quotes from the epic Mahabharat while explaining Indias policy response to the pandemic wherein the trade-offs between lives and livelihood was inherent in the c...

Brookfield launches Rs 3,800-cr IPO for its real estate investment trust

Alternative asset manager Brookfield on Friday announced its Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer IPO for its real estate investment trust REIT, giving investors a share of over 1.4 crore square feet of its commercial properties across the c...

Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna vaccines in week starting Feb. 7

U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna will deliver 20 fewer vaccine doses to Italy than promised in the week starting on Feb. 7, Italys special commissioner for COVID-19 said on Friday, putting further pressure on the countrys vaccination cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021