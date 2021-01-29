Left Menu

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

The vaccinations are aimed at ensuring that continues before the summer months brings in a hoped-for influx of tourists. "It is important for our island, it is both symbolic and practical," said Sofia Kouvalaki, as she went in for a shot at a medical centre on Kastellorizo, an island in the eastern Mediterranean whose population drops to around 200 in winter.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:22 IST
Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Inhabitants of remote Greek islands received the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the government rolled out its inoculation campaign to include tiny villages, some with no more than a couple of dozens inhabitants. Many of the islands have been shielded by distance and life has continued relatively undisturbed by the pandemic. The vaccinations are aimed at ensuring that continues before the summer months brings in a hoped-for influx of tourists.

"It is important for our island, it is both symbolic and practical," said Sofia Kouvalaki, as she went in for a shot at a medical centre on Kastellorizo, an island in the eastern Mediterranean whose population drops to around 200 in winter. "We did not have cases, so this has to continue so that people here feel safe and so those who will come will be safe."

Greece has so far vaccinated more than 208,000 people and is hoping a global rollout will allow holidaymakers to return in the summer and help save a tourist industry that accounts for about a fifth of its economy. On Kastellorizo, local doctor Stavros Stavropoulos said around 80% of residents had been given a shot since the vaccination team arrived on the island three days ago, with people of all ages treated equally.

Despite a decade-long financial crisis that badly weakened its public health services, Greece has so far been a relative success story during the pandemic, with case rates and fatalities at a fraction of the levels seen in some of its more prosperous European neighbours. But authorities are acutely aware that hospitals and intensive care units could not handle surging patient numbers, a concern that holds doubly true for dozens of small islands that at best have small medical centres to treat the sick.

"It's really important, especially for the small islands that don't have large hospitals for people to be treated, they have to be (vaccinated) so that they are protected when people come here for tourism," Nikolaos Tachtzis, a nurse administering the shots on Kastellorizo said. (Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Catalan election to be held on Feb. 14 after court annuls move to postpone it

Catalonia will elect its parliament on Feb. 14, after a court on Friday annulled the regional governments plan to move the vote to May.The election is considered a litmus test for the wealthy northeastern Spanish regions separatist movement...

Anger in Somalia as sons secretly sent to serve in Eritrea military force

Ali Jamac Dhoodi thought his son was working as a security guard in Qatar, helping prepare for next years soccer World Cup. Then one day last April, officials from Somalias National Intelligence Agency arrived with 10,000 in cash. They told...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock index were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 in ...

All diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi

The Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi.A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021