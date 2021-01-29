Left Menu

Mumbai adds 494 fresh COVID-19 cases to tally; 8 more deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:48 IST
As many as 494 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while eight more have died of theinfection in Mumbai, an official from the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

According to the civic body's data, the tally ofinfections in the city has reached 3,08,057 and toll stood at11,334.

With the addition of 16,428 samples tested in the last24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the city hasrisen to 27,73,166, the civic body stated.

As many as 589 patients were discharged fromhospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,90,400, whichis about 94 per cent of the tally, it said.

There are currently 5,417 active cases in the city,it was stated.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate ofCOVID-19 cases has improved to 557 days, while the growth rateof COVID- 19 cases has come down to 0.12 per cent.

The city now has 198 containment zones and 2,219sealed buildings, the data revealed.

