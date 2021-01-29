Left Menu

4,070 more vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal; 22,936 given jabs so far

A total of 4,070 more people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the number of those who have been given jabs so far to over 22,936, a senior health official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4,070 more people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the number of those who have been given jabs so far to over 22,936, a senior health official said. As many as 5,091 were to be administered the vaccine on Friday, out of which 4,070 could be given jabs which is 80 percent coverage, he said.

The total number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state has now risen to 22,936, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

A total of 18,866 people were administered vaccine till January 28.

The vaccination drive in the state had begun on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given jabs. As many as 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28.

Two cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Friday, Jindal said. The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 58, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

