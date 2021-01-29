Left Menu

Over three lakh health workers vaccinated against COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:46 IST
Over three lakh health workers vaccinated against COVID-19

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI): Karnataka on Friday said ithas so far vaccinated more than three lakh healthcare workerswith COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination drive began on January 16 in the state.

So far, 3,06,187 beneficiaries have been administeredthe vaccine against the targeted 5,92,260 thereby achieving52 per cent coverage in 7,141 sessions, according to officialdata compiled till 8:30 PM today.

''Karnataka crossed 3 lakh inoculations today. I Iappreciate the continued efforts of the health staff,'' HealthMinister K Sudhakar tweeted earlier in the day.

As per data, 50,219 beneficiaries were targeted forvaccination today of which 21,802 were given the shots till8:30 PM, achieving 43 per cent in 545 sessions.

The state had crossed the two-lakh vaccination markon January 25 and one-lakh mark on January 19.

