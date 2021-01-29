27 new COVID cases in Chandigarh
Chandigarh reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 20,882, according to a medical bulletin.No death was reported on Friday and the toll stands at 334. There are 159 active cases as of now, as per bulletin.A total of 26 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of recuperated persons to 20,389.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:07 IST
