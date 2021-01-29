27 new COVID cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 20,882, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Friday and the toll stands at 334. There are 159 active cases as of now, as per bulletin.

A total of 26 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of recuperated persons to 20,389. A total of 2,14,102 samples have been taken for testing so far, it said. PTI CHS VSDHMB

