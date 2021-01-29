Left Menu

Swedish Health Agency proposes mandatory COVID test to enter country

Sweden's Health Agency said on Friday it had recommended the government require travellers show a negative COVID-19 test result before entering the country, in a bid to keep new variants of the virus from spreading. "The situation is changing extremely rapidly in the outside world and different virus variants can be found in more countries than those we currently know," it said in the press release.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:10 IST
Swedish Health Agency proposes mandatory COVID test to enter country
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's Health Agency said on Friday it had recommended the government require travellers show a negative COVID-19 test result before entering the country, in a bid to keep new variants of the virus from spreading.

"The situation is changing extremely rapidly in the outside world and different virus variants can be found in more countries than those we currently know," it said in the press release. The test would have to be taken a maximum of 48 hours before entering the country.

The Health agency also proposed that newly-arrived travellers self-quarantine for one week and take an additional test after five days. Cross-border commuters would need to get tested once a week.

Sweden already has travel restrictions in place for people from Britain, Denmark and Norway, as well as travellers from outside the EU. It has seen a rapid decline in new cases in recent weeks, registering the lowest daily increase in over three months on Friday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants has registered more than 566,000 cases of the virus in total and more than 11,500 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverses 2021 gains

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday and recorded its worst weekly performance since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus variants kept investors from jumping into riskier assets....

3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday neutralised three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter in Pulwamas Awantipora area. Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said that the encounter took ...

Study sheds light on how vitamins, steroids and potential antivirals might affect SARS-CoV-2

Evidence is emerging that vitamin D - and possibly vitamins K and A - might help combat COVID-19. A new study has shown how they - and other antiviral drugs - might work. The research indicates that these dietary supplements and compounds c...

Farmers must go to meetings with government, issue must be resolved: Capt Amarinder Singh

By Naveen Kapoor Noting that the people who had infiltrated the farmers movement had caused violence at Red Fort and other parts of Delhi on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said the agitation has lost its steam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021