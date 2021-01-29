Left Menu

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:43 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4994 4924 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887591 879131 7152------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16827 16756 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217091 214054 1081------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 260480 257669 1495------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20882 20389 334 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 304689 296642 3689------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3370 3360 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634773 622381 10841------------------------------------------------------------Goa 53263 51755 766------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 260901 252927 4385------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267708 263501 3015------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57400 56079 962 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124373 121617 1933------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118602 116904 1070------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 938401 920110 12211------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 917630 841444 3704------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9705 9511 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 254667 248036 3805------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2021184 1925800 51000------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 29037 28524 371------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13753 13524 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4363 4318 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12088 11944 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334850 331824 1906 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 39004 38062 647------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 172860 165145 5601------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 317292 312132 2765------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6085 5852 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 837327 820381 12345------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 294120 289987 1596------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33348 32936 391------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95986 91713 1642------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 599837 585273 8646------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 569459 553593 10155------------------------------------------------------------Total 10743330 10417404 154133------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 22589 24215 172------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Arunachal Pradesh as the state has not yet released its health bulletin.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,07,20,048 and the death toll at 1,54,010. The ministry said that 1,03,94,352 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-With strokes of pen, Biden overturns Trump policies and fights COVID-19

In his first days in office, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a wave of executive orders and proclamations aimed at dismantling some of former President Donald Trumps agenda and bolstering the nations COVID-19 response. Biden also ordered th...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...

U.N. condemns Iran execution spree, worried about minorities

The United Nations human rights office on Friday condemned an alleged spree of 28 executions in Iran, including several prisoners from minority groups, and called on Tehran to halt the hanging of an ethnic Baluchi man. Iran has often faced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021