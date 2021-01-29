PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4994 4924 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887591 879131 7152------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16827 16756 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217091 214054 1081------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 260480 257669 1495------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20882 20389 334 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 304689 296642 3689------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3370 3360 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634773 622381 10841------------------------------------------------------------Goa 53263 51755 766------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 260901 252927 4385------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267708 263501 3015------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57400 56079 962 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124373 121617 1933------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118602 116904 1070------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 938401 920110 12211------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 917630 841444 3704------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9705 9511 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 254667 248036 3805------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2021184 1925800 51000------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 29037 28524 371------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13753 13524 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4363 4318 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12088 11944 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334850 331824 1906 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 39004 38062 647------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 172860 165145 5601------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 317292 312132 2765------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6085 5852 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 837327 820381 12345------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 294120 289987 1596------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33348 32936 391------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95986 91713 1642------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 599837 585273 8646------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 569459 553593 10155------------------------------------------------------------Total 10743330 10417404 154133------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 22589 24215 172------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Arunachal Pradesh as the state has not yet released its health bulletin.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,07,20,048 and the death toll at 1,54,010. The ministry said that 1,03,94,352 people have so far recovered from the infection.

