Over 40,000 vaccinated in Maharashtra on Friday

Over 40,000 healthcare workerswere administered the coronavirus vaccine in Maharashtra onFriday, a senior official said.

Seventy-four per cent of those who were scheduled forthe jab turned up at vaccination centres during the day, hesaid.

It took the number of persons covered under theinoculation drive in the state to 2.61 lakh, said Dr PradeepVyas, principal secretary, public health department.

''As many as 40,539 healthcare workers received theirfirst dose of vaccine at 539 centres,'' he said.

A total of 2,61,319 healthcare workers from state-runand private hospitals have received the first dose of vaccinesince January 16.

''The second dose is to be given after four weeks,'' DrVyas said.

