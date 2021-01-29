Mexico City still in highest COVID-19 alert level: city government

Mexico City remains at the highest phase of COVID-19 alert for now, the city government said on Friday, as a recent surge in new cases keeps hospitals working at close to capacity.

Mexico City official Eduardo Clark told a regular news conference that the city was still at "red" alert level.

