Mexico City still in highest COVID-19 alert level: city government

Mexico City still in highest COVID-19 alert level: city governmentReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:12 IST
Mexico City remains at the highest phase of COVID-19 alert for now, the city government said on Friday, as a recent surge in new cases keeps hospitals working at close to capacity.
Mexico City official Eduardo Clark told a regular news conference that the city was still at "red" alert level.
