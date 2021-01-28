Left Menu

Mexico City breaks daily record of COVID-19 death toll with 464 fatalities

The capital of Mexico has registered 464 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, Mexico City Major Claudia Sheinbaum said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The capital of Mexico has registered 464 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, Mexico City Major Claudia Sheinbaum said. According to the statistics published by the major on Twitter, on January 27, the capital confirmed 464 fatalities, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On the previous day, the death toll reached 365 people.

The total death toll in Mexico City amounts to 27,943 patients. To date, Mexico City has registered 462,892 positive COVID-19 cases, including 6,385 people who have been infected in the last 24 hours.

In general, Mexico confirmed over 1.8 coronavirus cases. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), death from COVID-19 became the second leading cause of mortality after heart diseases in the Central American country for the first eight months of 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

