Left Menu

French coronavirus death toll jumps above 75,000

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:16 IST
French coronavirus death toll jumps above 75,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France's coronavirus death toll jumped above 75,000 on Friday as the government reported 820 new deaths, taking the cumulative total to 75,620.

Friday's figure included 355 deaths in hospitals, compared with 344 on Thursday, and 465 deaths in retirement homes over the past three days, health ministry data showed. The seven-day moving average of deaths increased to 425 from 400 on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-With strokes of pen, Biden overturns Trump policies and fights COVID-19

In his first days in office, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a wave of executive orders and proclamations aimed at dismantling some of former President Donald Trumps agenda and bolstering the nations COVID-19 response. Biden also ordered th...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...

U.N. condemns Iran execution spree, worried about minorities

The United Nations human rights office on Friday condemned an alleged spree of 28 executions in Iran, including several prisoners from minority groups, and called on Tehran to halt the hanging of an ethnic Baluchi man. Iran has often faced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021