Delhi adds 249 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 0.42 pc

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,773 on Friday as 249 more people tested positive for the disease while the positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent, authorities said.

For the past six days, Delhi's daily case count had remained below the 200-mark.

The fresh cases came out of 58,725 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent from 0.34 per cent on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,841 as six more people died, it said.

The active cases tally dropped to 1,551 from 1,575 on Thursday, it added.

Of the total 58,725 tests conducted the previous day, 31,093 were RT-PCR tests and 27,632 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

It said 7,999 beds out of the total 8,701 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant.

Seventy-nine beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and via bubble flights.

So far, over 1.06 crore tests have been done, with over 5.5 lakh conducted on Thursday, the bulletin said.

It said 6,22,381 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 1,227 on Friday from 1,363 the previous day, the authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 583 from 645 on Thursday, they said.

