Church of England head says EU vaccine stance undercuts its ethics

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:07 IST
The Church of England's spiritual leader said on Friday that the European Union was undercutting its own ethics by seeking to control the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The European Union was originally inspired by Christian social teaching - at the heart of which is solidarity," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Twitter. "Seeking to control the export of vaccines undercuts the EU's basic ethics. They need to work together with others."

