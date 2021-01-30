Church of England head says EU vaccine stance undercuts its ethics

Church of England head says EU vaccine stance undercuts its ethicsReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:07 IST
The Church of England's spiritual leader said on Friday that the European Union was undercutting its own ethics by seeking to control the export of COVID-19 vaccines.
"The European Union was originally inspired by Christian social teaching - at the heart of which is solidarity," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Twitter. "Seeking to control the export of vaccines undercuts the EU's basic ethics. They need to work together with others."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
