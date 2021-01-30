Left Menu

Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress

"We have experience handling recent outbreaks," deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said in a government statement on Saturday, adding that officials would try to contain the outbreak by Feb. 6, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The government statement on Saturday said that materials and equipment designed to combat a hypothetical scenario of as many as 10,000 cases would be deployed before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:19 IST
Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and cut short a key ruling Communist Party meeting, state media reported on Saturday, as the country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam, a country of some 98 million people that has so far been highly successful in combatting the virus, has recorded 180 new cases since reporting two locally transmitted cases in the northern province of Hai Duong on Thursday.

That's a rapid spread given the country has recorded just 1,739 cases since the disease was first detected a year ago, including 873 locally transmitted infections, thanks to mass testing and a centralised quarantine programme. "We have experience handling recent outbreaks," deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said in a government statement on Saturday, adding that officials would try to contain the outbreak by Feb. 6, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The government statement on Saturday said that materials and equipment designed to combat a hypothetical scenario of as many as 10,000 cases would be deployed before the Lunar New Year holiday. The country's coronavirus taskforce chief had previously advocated a plan designed to prepare for a scenario of 30,000 cases. Authorities rushed to test thousands of people as authorities confirmed the outbreak had spread to Hanoi, where the ruling party is holding its five-yearly congress to pick a new leadership.

State media reported the congress would end on Monday, a day earlier than planned. The reports did not say why, and were later removed from the websites of official state news outlets. The Vietnamese health ministry approved a vaccine from AstraZeneca PLC for domestic inoculation hours after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said late on Friday that the country must have a vaccine in the first quarter.

The government had previously said it was in talks to procure 30 million doses of the vaccine. The port city of Haiphong, where a case linked to the new outbreak has been detected, also said it would separately seek to secure 2 million vaccine doses for the city's population.

Most of the new cases have been recorded in Hai Duong, where 2,340 factory workers have been isolated after one employee came into contact with a person who tested positive for the more contagious B.1.1.7 UK variant of the disease upon arrival in Japan in mid-January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021