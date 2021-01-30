Left Menu

Karnataka launches Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign

The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Karnataka launched the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign 2021 (SLAC) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:33 IST
Karnataka launches Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Karnataka launched the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign 2021 (SLAC) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The SLAC is a fortnightly program from January 30, 2021, to February 13, 2021.

The program was organised at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Arogya Soudha, Magadi Road in Bengaluru. The inauguration was done by the Mission Director (MD) of National Health Mission (NHM), IAS Dr Arundhathi Chandrasekhar.

The MD (NHM) administered the oath to the officers and employees of the department and the public after observing silence for two minutes. Leprosy is also known as Hansen's disease and is a chronic granulomatous disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium Leprae. It mainly affects the skin, nerves, eyes, and respiratory system.

The disease is completely curable if diagnosed early, late presentations are associated with complications. If left untreated, leprosy can cause progressive and permanent damage to the skin, nerves, limbs, and eyes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

