Over 1 lakh healthcare workers get vaccinated in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:31 IST
Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has recorded 505 newCOVID-19 cases and five more deaths caused by the infection,taking the tally so far to 8,37,832 and to 12,350respectively, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Recoveries outnumbered the new infections with 526people recovering. The total number of those cured till nowis 8,20,907, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,575.

The government commenced its vaccination drive on January16. The number of those vaccinated crossed the one-lakhbeneficiaries mark with 8,417 getting the shots today.

According to an official release from the department ofpublic health and preventive medicine, COVID-19 vaccines wereadministered to 8,417 beneficiaries and 1,05,543people, including health workers, have been immunised sincethe launch of the vaccination drive.

In 294 session sites, a total of 8,417 people were todayvaccinated, including 8,206 with COVISHIELD and 211 withCOVAXIN, the release said.

About six lakh people, including healthcare professionals,are on the priority list for vaccination and vaccines areprovided free of cost to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload of Chennai increased to2,31,148, the maximum among the districts with 145 peopletesting positive.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-thirdof the COVID-19 fatalities -- 4,098 deaths.

A 48-year-old man from neighbouring Chengalpet was the onlyindividual, of the five victims, to succumb without any pre-existing morbidity or chronic illness due to COVID-19pneumonia.

As many as 20 districts reported cases in single digits,while three districts -- Ariyalur, Perambalur andRamanatpuram recorded -- nil new cases.

A total of 32 districts reported zero fatalities, thebulletin said.

As many as 52,725 samples were tested, taking the totalexamined to 1,59,65,919 so far.

Two individuals who tested positive included returnees fromKerala, the bulletin said.

