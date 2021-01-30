97 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 2 more deaths

Haryana recorded 97 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of fatalities in the state has now risen to 3,017, according to the bulletin.

The 97 fresh cases included 35 from Gurgaon and 15 from Faridabad districts. The total number of infections reported in the state has now reached 2,67,805, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,134, while as many as 2,63,564 people have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.45 percent, it stated.

