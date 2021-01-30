Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 10,164, over 2.4 lakh inoculated

The COVID-19 toll of West Bengalclimbed to 10,164 on Saturday after nine more fatalities werereported, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally also mounted to 5,69,769 with310 fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 5,671 active cases, while a total of5,53,934 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

North 24 Parganas accounted for three deaths, followedby Kolkata (2), among other districts, the department said ina bulletin.

Seven out of the nine fatalities were due tocomorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The new infections include 88 from North 24 Parganasand 68 from the metropolis.

Since Friday, 26,107 samples have been tested in thestate, taking the total number of such clinical examinationsto 79,70,808.

Meanwhile, at least 20,767 people were vaccinated at367 sites across West Bengal on Saturday, and only four casesof adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported.

''So far, 2,42,574 frontline workers, includingdoctors, have been vaccinated in the last 11 days,'' a seniorhealth official said.

