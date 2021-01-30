Left Menu

Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 10,164, over 2.4 lakh inoculated

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:58 IST
Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 10,164, over 2.4 lakh inoculated

The COVID-19 toll of West Bengalclimbed to 10,164 on Saturday after nine more fatalities werereported, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally also mounted to 5,69,769 with310 fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 5,671 active cases, while a total of5,53,934 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

North 24 Parganas accounted for three deaths, followedby Kolkata (2), among other districts, the department said ina bulletin.

Seven out of the nine fatalities were due tocomorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The new infections include 88 from North 24 Parganasand 68 from the metropolis.

Since Friday, 26,107 samples have been tested in thestate, taking the total number of such clinical examinationsto 79,70,808.

Meanwhile, at least 20,767 people were vaccinated at367 sites across West Bengal on Saturday, and only four casesof adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported.

''So far, 2,42,574 frontline workers, includingdoctors, have been vaccinated in the last 11 days,'' a seniorhealth official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt’s sr secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM

In a bid to spread Gandhian philosophy among students, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up Gandhi Darshan corners in higher secondary government schools of the state.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Saturday ...

Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.The daily COVID-19 cases in the national ca...

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik district, policesaid.Kumar Gaikwad 48 was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried ...

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021