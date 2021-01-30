MP sees 219 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 283 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallyon Saturday rose to 2,54,886 after 219 people were detectedwith the infection, while the toll increased by two, anofficial said.

The number of deaths in the state stands at 3,807 andthe recovery count is 2,48,319, including 283 who weredischarged on Saturday, he added.

''The deaths took place in Bhopal and Anuppur. Of thenew cases, Bhopal accounted for 82 and Indore 34, taking theiractive caseload to 799 and 421 respectively,'' the officialsaid.

With 18,655 samples being examined on Saturday, theoverall number of tests in MP went up to 53,43,762.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,54,886, new cases 219, death toll 3,807, recovered 2,48,319,active cases 2760, number of tests so far 53,43,762.

