Delhi records single-day rise of 140 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 10,853

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reported 140 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.23 per cent, authorities said.

These cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

With four more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,853.

The tally of active cases in Delhi has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

