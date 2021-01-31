Left Menu

Maharashtra records 2,585 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,585 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the count of infections to 20,26,399 while 40 more deaths pushed the toll to 51,082 in the state, the Health Department said.

With 1,670 patients being discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 19,29,005, the department said in a statement.

The state now has 45,071 active cases.

The number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,46,17,168 with 58,008 new tests.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.15 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 483 new cases and seven deaths, taking the overall tally of the infections to 3,08,975 while the count of fatalities reached 11,352.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 853 COVID-19 cases during the day and 12 deaths, taking the infection count to 6,94,368 and the toll to 19,568.

Nashik division reported 205 cases, Pune division 594, including 197 in Pune city and 95 in Pimpri Chinchwad area, Kolhapur division 30, Aurangabad division 58, Latur division 101, Akola division 340, including 105 cases in Amravati city, and Nagpur division 404 cases including 273 in Nagpur city, the department said.

