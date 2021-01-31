Three new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally rises to 25,357

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,357, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 51 from 52 the previous day, while its recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,215, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stayed at 99.43 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 5,525 from 5,682 on Saturday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,86,116 and the death toll climbed to 8,658 on Sunday, the data showed.

