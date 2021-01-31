Bengal logs 229 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,173 on Sunday with nine more people succumbingto the infection, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 229 fresh cases were detected, pushing thetally to 5,69,998, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 5,553 active cases, while a totalof 5,54,272 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

Of the nine fatalities, North 24 Parganas accountedfor three deaths, followed by Howrah at two. One death wasrecorded in the metropolis.

Kolkata reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and North 24Parganas 58, the bulletin said.

As many as 79,95,854 samples have been examined in thestate so far, including 25,046 since Saturday.

