Odisha COVID tally rises to 3,35,072;inoculation drive suspended for three days from Sunday

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload onSunday surged to 3,35,072 after 114 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,906 as nofresh fatality has been reported for the last six days, theofficial said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive did not take place Sundayand will be suspended on February 1 and February 2 too in viewof the pulse polio immunisation programme across the state, asenior health and family welfare department official said.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will resume onFebruary 3, he said.

As many as 2,08,424 health care workers have beeninoculated so far.

Giving detail about coronavirus scenario, the healthofficial said the state also saw recovery of as many as 141patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total number ofpersons getting cured of the disease to 3,32,103, which is99.11 per cent of the caseload.

Odishas case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 0.56 percent, he said.

The new positive cases were detected in 19 of the state's30 districts, with 68 reported from different quarantinecentres, while the remaining 46 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest number of 21fresh cases followed by Bargarh (11) and Khurda (9).

Of the 19 districts, only two districts reported newpositive cases in double digit. Eleven other districts did notregister any new positive cases since Saturday.

The official said the state had reported one coronavirusdeath from Sundergarh district on January 25.

There has been no such fatality since January 26, hesaid. Apart from the death of 1,906 people, 53 other COVID-19positive patients had died due to comorbidities.

Currently, the state has 1,010 active COVID-19 cases,which is 0.30 per cent of the total positive cases.

The state has so far conducted over 77.09 lakh sampletests for COVID-19 including 22,830 on Saturday.

Odisha's positivity stands at 4.35 per cent,according tothe data released by the health and family welfare department.

PTI AAMSNS SNS

