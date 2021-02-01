Left Menu

Australia's COVID-19 inoculation programme to cost at least $4.8 billion, PM to say

Although it has pledged to spend A$4.4 billion to acquire enough doses for its 26 million population, Morrison will say that his government has set aside a further A$1.9 billion to pay for the roll-out. "The strategy is backed by an initial allocation of around A$1.9 billion in new support for the vaccine roll-out.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 07:00 IST
Australia's COVID-19 inoculation programme to cost at least $4.8 billion, PM to say

Australia's COVID-19 inoculation programme will cost at least A$6.3 billion ($4.8 billion), Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to say on Monday.

Australia - which until Sunday had gone two weeks without any locally acquired cases of COVID-19 - is expected to begin administering vaccines this month. Although it has pledged to spend A$4.4 billion to acquire enough doses for its 26 million population, Morrison will say that his government has set aside a further A$1.9 billion to pay for the roll-out.

"The strategy is backed by an initial allocation of around A$1.9 billion in new support for the vaccine roll-out. This is on top of more than $4.4 billion allocated for vaccines purchases," according to extracts of a speech Morrison will deliver in Canberra on Monday. Classifying the inoculation programme as his "first priority," Morrison will add that the country's economy must now begin to wean itself from government spending.

Australia has pledged more than A$250 billion in stimulus, which has already begun to taper. Highlighting recent strong economic data, Morrison will say there is a limit to the support government can afford.

“We are not running a blank cheque budget," Morrison will say in the speech. Morrison's speech comes as the Australian city of Perth begins its first full day of lockdown after the detection of a COVID-19 case.

The person infected, a security guard in his 20s, was working at a hotel where four people in quarantine had active cases of the virus, including the highly contagious strains that have been linked to Britain and South Africa, local health authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained - ruling party

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday. The move came after days of escalating...

Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Australia is deeply concerned about reports that Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained and that the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.We call on the...

TIMELINE-Events in troubled Myanmar since Suu Kyi's NLD party came to power

Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other figures in the ruling party have been detained, a party spokesman said on Monday, after days of escalating tension with the powerful military had stirred fears of a coup. Here is a timeline of some...

Japan govt does not plan to repatriate nationals from Myanmar -official

Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021