Leading French doctor: Macron took big risk by not choosing new COVID lockdown
French President Emmanuel Macron took a big risk by not opting for a new national lockdown last week to curb the COVID-19 virus in France, Eric Caumes, an infectious diseases expert at Paris' Pitie-Salpetriere hospital, said on Monday. Caumes also told BFM TV that the COVID situation in Paris remained worrying. France decided against imposing a third coronavirus nationwide lockdown on Friday.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:24 IST
France decided against imposing a third coronavirus nationwide lockdown on Friday. Instead it ordered tighter border controls and an increased police action against those breaking a 6pm-6am curfew set up to curb the spread of the virus.
