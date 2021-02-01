Spain to receive 2.3 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in February

Spain to receive 2.3 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in FebruaryReuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:59 IST
Spain will receive a combined total of 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Monday.
Last week some Spanish regions had to suspend vaccinating new people amid supply shortfalls.
