51 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 cases rose to 96,180 on Monday with 51 more people testing positive while four infected patients died taking the number of pandemic deaths so far to 1,648, a health bulletin stated.

Dehradun district reported the highest number with 27 cases, Haridwar 9, Nainital 8, Udham Singh Nagar 3, Almora 2, Chamoli 1 and Uttarkashi 1, the state health department bulletin said.

No positive COVID-19 cases were detected in six districts comprising Tehri, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar, it said.

So far, 92,105 infected people have recovered from the virus, 1,346 have migrated out of the state and 1,081 are still under treatment, it said.

Meanwhile, 6,077 beneficiaries were administered vaccine shots taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 37,305.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)