Left Menu

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Britain, with the fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, has moved to tighten its borders out of concern that new variants of the virus will undermine its vaccination drive. To contain the new outbreaks, residents in eight areas of the country will now be tested whether or not they are showing any symptoms, a process known as "surge testing".

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:34 IST
UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with the fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, has moved to tighten its borders out of concern that new variants of the virus will undermine its vaccination drive.

To contain the new outbreaks, residents in eight areas of the country will now be tested whether or not they are showing any symptoms, a process known as "surge testing". There are about 10,000 people in each area. Three are in London, two in the southeast, one in central England, one in the east and another in the northwest.

The government said on Monday the 11 cases were self-isolating and contact tracing would help to halt the spread. Positive tests in the areas will be sequenced to identify any further spread of the South African variant, the government statement said.

All viruses mutate, and scientists have identified several variants of the coronavirus found to be more transmissible than the original strain. Their emergence has raised questions over whether vaccines will prove as effective in containing them.

Britain said on Jan. 24 it had detected 77 cases of the South African variant and nine cases of the Brazilian variant, but said all were linked to travel. In total, Public Health England said it had now identified 105 cases of the South African variant since Dec 22.

Scientists have said the South African variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no evidence it causes more severe disease. But several laboratory studies have found that it reduces vaccine and antibody therapy efficacy. Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said there was emerging evidence to suggest the variant was less susceptible to immunity induced by the current crop of vaccines.

"The discovery of a handful of cases with no links to travel to Africa, indicates that it might be more widespread in the community than previously thought," he said. "This spread, even if small in scale, needs to be brought under control quickly, so Public Health England's house-to-house checks, and intensive testing are the right thing to do."

Britain is battling a new wave of COVID-19 turbo-charged by the emergence in September of a more transmittable variant found in the southeast of England. The country's official death toll passed 100,000 last week. Britain is however making rapid progress in its vaccination programme, with nearly 9 million people receiving the first shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health worker...

Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children

Child rights bodies on Monday expressed disappointed over the lowest budgetary allocation for children in a decade and said they require financial resources the most now in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Priti Mahara, Director of Polic...

Himachal CM hails Union Budget, Congress says ignored state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday hailed the Union Budget, terming it as comprehensive and ambitious even as the Congress alleged that it ignored the state. Thakur said the Union Budget rests on six pillars, including...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021