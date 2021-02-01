Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:05 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Republican support.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed Pfizer and its partner BionTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter.

* Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled. * Portugal reported close to half of all its COVID-19 deaths in January, highlighting the severe worsening of the pandemic in a country whose plight has caused several European nations to offer help.

* The Madrid region will start relaxing its restrictions this week, even as the rest of Spain and Europe are toughening measures to tame a third wave of infection. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong will extend social distancing measures for a further two weeks until after the Chinese New Year holiday, and will impose stricter testing rules when cases of COVID-19 are detected. * Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks.

* Vietnam reported 32 more cases on Monday, all from capital Hanoi, and has shut schools in at least 22 cities and provinces since a new outbreak began in the country on Thursday. AMERICAS

* Chicago teachers appeared headed for a strike or lockout over their latest dispute with the third-largest U.S. school district after the two sides failed to reach an deal on a COVID-19 safety plan even as they vowed to keep talking. * The COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme expects to deliver 35.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to 36 Caribbean and Latin American states from mid-February to the end of June.

* Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "doing well" in his recovery from COVID-19, Mexico's interior minister said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The airplane carrying South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine doses has landed at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg. * Israel said it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * CureVac has signed up Bayer AG and contract drugmaker Rentschler to help to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

* China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals said it has terminated its partnership with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a vaccine using the British drugmaker's adjuvant, even as early-stage trials showed positive results. * About 1,500 of the initial volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were given the wrong dose, but were not informed that a mistake had been made after the blunder was discovered, documents obtained by Reuters show.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares bounced and silver markets surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fuelled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.

* Rents have tumbled in Madrid and Barcelona because of the pandemic, property portal Idealista said, a stark contrast to once-saturated rental markets in which landlords could expect ever-higher returns. * British manufacturers suffered a double hit last month as COVID-19 disruptions to global shipping combined with new trade barriers with the EU, according to a survey.

